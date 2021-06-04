More Than 1,000 Exhibitors To Attend NATEXPO 2021

Published on Jun 4 2021 10:11 AM in A-Brands tagged: Food / cosmetics / Organic Products / Supplements / NATEXPO 2021

The 2021 edition of NATEXPO, scheduled for 24, 25 and 26 October, is shaping up to be a great success with more than 1,000 exhibitors are already gearing up to attend the event.

The exhibition teams, building on the success of the 2020 show, are working hard to ensure that the only organic event of this scale to be held physically this year will live up to the expectations of professionals in the sector.

Alongside the regulars, visitors will also find 150 companies making their debut at NATEXPO, both French and international, including many FoodTech professionals.

More than 200 non-French exhibitors will be making the trip, hailing from countries including Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Greece.

Companies that have already confirmed their participation include Capsit, Funky Veggie, La Mère Mimosa, Matatie, Natifood, and Save Eat.

Furthermore, the exhibition will also be hosting the six prize winners of the second and third editions of the Natexbio Challenge.

This 2021 edition is a much-awaited opportunity to rediscover the organic world from all angles and to take stock of the latest developments across the entire organic sphere: food, ingredients and raw materials, health food, dietary supplements, cosmetics and hygiene, household and personal products and services, services and equipment for retail and brands.

The coronavirus crisis has heightened consumers' expectations regarding organic products and corporate social responsibility.

The sector's stakeholders are mobilised to respond to these expectations, present their solutions, and find new ones through their participation in NATEXPO.

In view of this dynamism and enthusiasm, this year, the show is even taking over one of the largest spaces in Paris-Nord Villepinte, Hall 6.

Parallel with the physical trade show and to enable more international and domestic visitors to view the range of products on display, NATEXPO will also be available online.

This virtual set-up will give participants access to all the exhibitors physically present at the event and interact with them with a direct messaging function with audio and video feeds.

Ahead of this big reunion, NATEXPO is conducting webinars with experts to review current organic issues as part of its new monthly, remote event.

The first webinar took place on 23 March. The panel included Romain Ruth, CEO of Florame and Chairman of Cosmébio; Philippe Bernard, CEO of Les Experts du Vrac; and Mathilde Gaymard, Co-founder of Nü Morning.

Discussions continued on the theme of upcycling, loose goods, and deposit return retail on 27 April with Nicolas Dauvé, Packaging R&D manager at Biocoop; Thomas Lemasle from the winemakers Oé; Hugues Pelletier from Petrel; and Stéphanie Dabin from the cosmetics firm Entre Mer & Terre - Perlucine.

The third webinar, on 27 May, focused around e-commerce with Allon Zeitoun, CEO of Naturalia and Chairman of Synadis Bio; Simon Le Fur from Aventure Bio; and Nicolas Méliet, Mayor of Lagraulet-du-Gers, behind the Paniers Bio de Lagraulet (Lagraulet organic baskets) initiative.

The next webinar is scheduled for 22 June with Pierrick de Ronne, CEO of Biocoop and Chairman of Natexbio, and Pascale Brousse, Founder of Trend Sourcing, who will present the Natexpo 2021 Trend Guide.

