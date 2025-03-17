4 Trends Shaping The Foodservice Industry In 2025

Asian cuisines are increasingly gaining prominence at the expense of traditional European favourites such as French and Italian dishes, according to a new report by Unilever Food Solutions (UFS).

UFS' third annual Future Menus report for 2025 offers a detailed analysis of emerging trends within the foodservice industry.

Chinese and Japanese cuisine ranked among the top five global favourites across all age groups, while demand for Korean and Mexican flavours was also on the rise, the study found.

Major Trends

The report unveiled four major trends that are expected to shape the foodservice industry:

1. Street Food Couture

Chefs are elevating street food to higher levels, creating offerings that range from casual dining to fine dining experiences.

This trend is particularly driven by Generation Z, with 65% of this demographic expecting affordable yet high-quality dining options.

Chefs are responding by incorporating cuisines such as Mexican, Indian, Korean and Filipino, and utilising products, such as Hellmann's sauces to enhance dishes including tacos, dumplings, bao buns and Korean corn dogs.

2. Borderless Cuisine

Borderless cuisine reflects the ongoing fusion of culinary traditions due to globalisation and migration.

The report notes that 76% of tourists seek authentic dining experiences, which is prompting chefs to blend flavours, such as the integration of Southeast Asian spices into traditional dishes like pasta, stews, and burgers.

Ingredients, such as Knorr Professional Chicken Bouillon, are being used to impart a robust umami quality to dishes, thereby reimagining classic recipes.

3. Culinary Roots

This trend highlights the rediscovery of lesser-known and traditional recipes and ingredients.

Chefs are exploring regional cuisines including those from Hunan, the Basque Country, and Oaxaca, among others.

An international team of 250 UFS chefs is providing practical guidance, techniques, and recipes to help professionals incorporate these culinary traditions into their offerings.

4. Diner Designed

'Diner Designed' caters to the increasing consumer demand for personalised dining experiences.

The report reveals that 47% of consumers prefer to allocate a greater share of their spending on experiences rather than material goods.

UFS supports chefs and entrepreneurs by offering training, menu development assistance and practical tools that enable the seamless integration of customised dining concepts.

Star Chen, CEO of Unilever Food Solutions, explained that Future Menus is designed to assist chefs in adapting to evolving consumer preferences by providing insights, inspiration and professional products.

Future Menus 2025

The Future Menus report is based on analyses of 237,000 culinary search keywords, 312 million search queries across 21 countries, feedback from 250 UFS chefs and 1,100 food professionals in 20 markets, as well as sector reports and social media analyses.

Unilever Food Solutions operates in over 75 countries and represents 20% of Unilever’s Foods Business Group.

With a team of 250 chefs, UFS supplies quality products and culinary support to the global foodservice industry.