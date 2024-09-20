A Festival Of Finger Food From Frostkrone Food Group

This year at SIAL, Frostkrone Food Group is bringing a true festival of finger foods, showcasing a wide range of innovative snacks that reflect the richness of international cuisine.

Known for its creative approach to snacks, Frostkrone promises to delight visitors with unique, globally inspired flavours in bite-sized formats.

“SIAL in Paris is one of the key international trade shows for us to showcase our latest innovations,” says Emiel Lommen, global commercial director of Frostkrone Food Group. “This year, we’re putting the spotlight on global flavours. Visitors can enjoy premium finger foods that bring the world’s culinary diversity into delicious, easy-to-eat bites.”

Revolutionising Snack Time

Frostkrone will be unveiling several new finger food creations at SIAL, including:

Burger Balls: A bite-sized twist on the classic burger, available in five irresistible flavours: Cheese, BBQ, Bacon, Fish, and Chicken.

Maxxarella: Crispy, golden bites filled with gooey, melted mozzarella, offering the perfect blend of crunch and cheesy indulgence.

Arancini: Inspired by Sicilian street food, these crispy fried rice balls are stuffed with mozzarella and basil and paired with a spicy cheddar sauce for an extra flavour kick.

Feta and Hot Honey Bites: A blend of feta, creamy soft cheese, and tangy processed cheese, finished with honey and a chili kick, wrapped in a crispy wheat flake coating.

Bringing Global Cuisine to the Finger Food Market

Frostkrone Food Group is renowned for its innovative approach to finger foods and snacks, offering products that reflect the latest food trends. With eight global locations, the company consistently develops exciting creations catering to consumer preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a trusted partner for both retailers and food service providers, Frostkrone stands out for its flexibility, market knowledge, and commitment to innovation.

“We warmly invite everyone to visit us, explore our latest finger food and snack innovations, and taste them yourselves,” says Lommen.

The Frostkrone team will be at Stand 5 A P 249, ready to introduce their newest products to trade visitors.