Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

A.G. Barr 'Confident' Of Being Able To Manage Inflationary Pressures

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Soft drinks maker A.G. Barr has said that it plans to mitigate 'significant inflationary pressures' over the coming year through a combination of revenue management, pricing, procurement and cost control.

The maker of Irn-Bru and Funkin said that it has entered its new financial year with 'good momentum', reporting trading 'well ahead' of the prior year in the first few weeks.

"The growth potential of our business is underpinned by our growing brands, our highly capable people and our resilient infrastructure," said Roger White, chief executive.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

J&J To Suspend Supply Of Personal Care Products To Russia
2
A-Brands

GFSI Conference Kicks Off In Barcelona Today
3
A-Brands

Orkla Health Acquires Dietary Supplements Firm Healthspan
4
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Komenda, Majid Al Futtaim, Ocrim, Dangote Sugar Refinery
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com