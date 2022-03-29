A.G. Barr 'Confident' Of Being Able To Manage Inflationary Pressures

March 29, 2022 10:28 AM

Soft drinks maker A.G. Barr has said that it plans to mitigate 'significant inflationary pressures' over the coming year through a combination of revenue management, pricing, procurement and cost control.

The maker of Irn-Bru and Funkin said that it has entered its new financial year with 'good momentum', reporting trading 'well ahead' of the prior year in the first few weeks.

"The growth potential of our business is underpinned by our growing brands, our highly capable people and our resilient infrastructure," said Roger White, chief executive.