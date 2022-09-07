Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

A Third Of UK Shoppers Do Not Know What Traffic Light Nutritional Labels Mean, Study Finds

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A third (34%) of UK consumers do not know what the traffic light front-of-pack nutritional labelling system means, despite 76% saying they look at the system when choosing something to eat, new research from Nestlé Cereals has unveiled.

One in ten (11%) said they were not even aware of its existence, when asked if they knew what the front-of-pack nutritional traffic light labelling system means.

For those aware of the system, there remains significant misunderstanding around what the colours in the system actually mean, the study noted.

A third of the respondents (34%) believe that a green label means a food product is high in a nutrient, while 40% think it shows the product is low in a nutrient and therefore the healthier choice – highlighting considerable confusion people have.

Toby Baker, marketing director UK at Nestlé Cereals, said, “Despite the importance of the nutritional front-of-pack traffic light labelling system, it is very concerning that our research has found many consumers do not know how to interpret the labels and some are not even aware of the labelling system’s existence.”

‘No Reds’ Campaign

The findings were unveiled as Nestlé Cereals launched its ‘no reds’ campaign, featuring an imagined ‘World’s Widest Variety Pack’ to raise awareness of the fact that an impressive 18 products in its portfolio contain no red traffic lights.

The business has updated its website with a section explaining how the traffic light system works to offer more clarity on the nutritional labelling system

In due course, the company plans to add an arrow to the 18 ‘no reds’ cereals to signpost where the front-of-pack label is.

Baker added, “At Nestlé Cereals, we are committed to improving the nutritional profile of our cereals and are proud of the fact that 18 products in our portfolio have no red traffic lights meaning consumers can be reassured they are choosing a breakfast option that is not classified as ‘high’ in fat, saturates, sugars or salt.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Bakkavor Reports Double-Digit Revenue Growth In First Half, Profits Down
2
A-Brands

JP Morgan Agrees To Acquire Italian Chocolate Brand Pernigotti
3
A-Brands

BAT Study Finds Glo Less Toxic Than Cigarettes, Scientists Sceptical Of Benefits
4
A-Brands

Activist Investor Elliott Raises Stake In Swedish Match To Above 5%
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com