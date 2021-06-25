ESM Magazine

A.G. Barr Announces Changes To Its Board

Published on Jun 25 2021 11:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Irn-Bru / A.G.Barr / Appointments / Beverage

Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr has announced a number of changes to its board and the appointment of new two non-executive directors.

Mark Allen OBE has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate with effect from 1 July 2021.

Allen replaces outgoing chair John Nicolson, who served as a non-executive director in the company for nine years, including seven years as the chairman. 

An Experienced Professional

Allen is an experienced professional who began his career in the police force before completing a law degree. He held a variety of corporate roles, initially with Shell Group and later with Dairy Crest Group p.l.c., where he served as CEO from 2007 to 2019, prior to the business being acquired by Saputo.  

In addition, Allen held non-executive roles at Howden Joinery Group p.l.c., Dairy UK, and Warburtons, as well as Norcros p.l.c. where he was chair from July 2020 until April 2021. 

Currently, he is the non-executive chairman of Halo Foods Ltd.

In a statement from the group, A.G. Barr said it believes that Allen 'brings a deep understanding of consumer goods to the board, as well as significant public company experience, all of which will be important as A.G. Barr continues to execute its strategy and growth plans.'

Zoe Howorth

Elsewhere, the group announced that Zoe Howorth will join the board as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 July 2021.

Howorth's range of previous roles includes positions at Procter & Gamble, United Biscuits, and The Coca-Cola Company, where she spent 16 years and served as the UK marketing director from 2010 to 2013.  

She has also held a number of non-executive director roles with private companies and is currently a non-executive director at Water Babies International.  

As part of her responsibilities, Howorth will chair the board's environmental, social, and governance committee.

Lastly, having completed eight years as a non-executive director, Pam Powell will stand down from the board at the end of June 2021 as part of the long-term board succession plan.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

