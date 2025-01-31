Altria Sees Weak Annual Profit As Vape Competition Heats Up

Marlboro maker Altria said its annual adjusted profit could be lower than estimated, citing rising competition from rival vapes in the market and persistently weaker demand for cigarettes.

Altria and its peers have been grappling with a long-term decline in tobacco sales due to consumers switching to cheaper brands or alternatives such as vapes and stricter-than-ever regulations.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company's domestic cigarette shipment volume decreased by 8.8% in the fourth quarter ended 31 December, compared with a 7.6% decline a year ago.

US regulators in January proposed to cap nicotine levels in cigarettes – a move that could eliminate most cigarettes in the market – though it remains unclear if it will be implemented.

Tobacco Alternatives

Higher investments to diversify its portfolio towards tobacco alternatives have further led to increased promotional expenses.

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump's administration recently withdrew plans for a ban on menthol cigarettes, which could have driven heavy losses for the industry.

A US trade tribunal ordered a ban on imports of vaping devices and cartridges from Altria's NJOY, made in China and Malaysia, following a patent dispute with Juul Labs.

The ban will take effect by 31 March, or sooner if approved by the Trade Representative, Altria said.

The company expects annual adjusted earnings in the range of $5.22 to $5.37 per share, the midpoint of which is below analysts' average estimate of $5.35, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Altria's quarterly revenue, net of excise taxes, came in at $5.15 billion, surpassing estimates of $5.05 billion.

Its adjusted profit of $1.29 per share for the quarter was in line with estimates.

Altria also announced a $1 billion share repurchase programme.