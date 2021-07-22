ESM Magazine

Anuga Dairy 'Well-Aligned For Success', Say Organisers

Published on Jul 22 2021

The Anuga Dairy trade fair, which forms part of Anuga 2021, taking place from 9 to 13 October, is recording 'good registration figures', the organisers have said, as the industry readies itself for the return to in-person events.

Businesses already registered to take part in Anuga Dairy which will occupy Hall 10.1 at Koelnmesse, include major producers such as Emmi, FrieslandCampina and Lactalis, as well as a broad range of national and regional firms and representative groups.

Showcasing The Dairy Alternatives Market

In keeping with the theme of Anuga 2022, 'Transform', this year's Anuga Dairy will devote special attention to the 'Dairy Alternatives' market this year.

Plant-based milk alternatives have been enjoying rapid market growth for several years. According to the statistics, the worldwide market of alternative dairy products is forecast to reach a market volume of around $34.6 billion by the year 2029.

In particular, milk and dairy products based on plants such as soya, oats and almonds are popular among consumers, while more and more plant-based cheese alternatives are similarly establishing themselves.

Alongside new players on the market, the traditional dairy industry is taking advantage of this market opportunity and is developing new, high-quality trend brands. For example, over the past years more and more milk alternatives and young brands like Simply V, Happy Cheeze or Jogurty Magda Sp. z o.o. have earned themselves a place in the refrigerated aisle.

In-Person Or Virtual

In addition to the physical product presentation, exhibitors at the Anuga Dairy trade fair will also showcase their products in the virtual showrooms hosted by the digital platform Anuga @home.

Anuga 2021 takes place at Koelnmesse from 9 to 13 October 2021, while the digital event, Anuga @ home, is available from 11 October to 13 October.

Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

