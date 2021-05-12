ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Appointment Of Saint-Affrique As Danone CEO 'Preferred' By Shareholders: Reports

Published on May 12 2021 8:11 AM in A-Brands tagged: Danone / Barry Callebaut / Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Appointment Of Saint-Affrique As Danone CEO 'Preferred' By Shareholders: Reports

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the soon-to-depart chief executive of Barry Callebaut, is the 'preferred' choice by Danone shareholders to become the group's new CEO, according to reports.

French newspaper Les Echos reported this morning that Danone and Barry Callebaut have even reached agreement on the proposed remuneration that Saint-Affrique would receive as Danone chief executive.

According to the paper, a campaign being organised through social media to have former L'Oréal exec Nathalie Roos installed as chief executive of the food giant is likely to fall short, with Danone shareholders instead preferring Saint-Affrique, whose tenure with chocolate maker Barry Callebaut was due to expire in September.

Danone has not commented on the rumours.

Danone CEO Departure

The former chief executive of Danone, Emmanuel Faber, left his position in March, following criticism from a number of shareholders on the future direction of the business.

Faber had led the business since 2014, later taking on the role of chairman in a combined management position.

At the end of April, Danone said that it was 'making progress' on the appointment of a new CEO, with Jean-Michel Severino, the head of its governance committee, telling the company's annual shareholder meeting, "The number of candidates has narrowed. We are now conducting in-depth discussions with a very limited number of candidates and hope to conclude soon."

Danone posted a 3.3% decline in first-quarter sales, with the pandemic still weighing on its bottled water and baby food departments.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Danone 'Making Progress' On Appointment Of New CEO, Says Executive

Danone 'Making Progress' On Appointment Of New CEO, Says Executive
Danone Hopes For Profitable Growth In Second Half After Weak Start To 2021

Danone Hopes For Profitable Growth In Second Half After Weak Start To 2021
Group Of Danone Shareholders Wants Board To Clarify Strategy At AGM

Group Of Danone Shareholders Wants Board To Clarify Strategy At AGM
Danone's Transformation Strategy Likely To Deliver 'Significant Cost Savings': Moody's

Danone's Transformation Strategy Likely To Deliver 'Significant Cost Savings': Moody's
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Catering Giant Compass Expecting Margins To Improve, As Profits Rise Wed, 12 May 2021

Catering Giant Compass Expecting Margins To Improve, As Profits Rise
Orkla To Acquire Icelandic Chocolate Company Nói Siríus Wed, 12 May 2021

Orkla To Acquire Icelandic Chocolate Company Nói Siríus
Oat Milk Company Oatly Seeks $10bn Valuation In US IPO Tue, 11 May 2021

Oat Milk Company Oatly Seeks $10bn Valuation In US IPO
Nestlé Health Science Acquires Functional Hydration Brand Nuun Tue, 11 May 2021

Nestlé Health Science Acquires Functional Hydration Brand Nuun
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN