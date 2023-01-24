Arla Foods Appoints New VP For Sustainability & Agriculture Centre Of Excellence

Arla Foods has announced that Ejnar Schultz has been appointed vice president of the group's sustainability and agriculture centre of excellence.

Schultz currently holds the position of CEO of Danish private research and development organisation SEGES Innovation, where he works within the fields of agriculture and sustainability.

'Stronger Planet, Stronger People'

His new appointment will begin on May 1 2023, where he will take up responsibility for sustainability targets globally, along with continuing the group's ongoing work within animal welfare and milk quality.

"Ejnar brings a level of knowledge and expertise within sustainability and agriculture that will significantly step-change our ability to lead the development and implementation of the full 'Stronger Planet, Stronger People' agenda in Arla and in the dairy industry," commented Hanne Søndergaard, EVP and head of agriculture, sustainability and communications at Arla Foods.

Sustainability Incentive

Last October, Arla Foods introduced a sustainability incentive to its farmer owners to help fund and motivate actions required to hit the 2030 emission reduction target on farms.

From 2023, the milk price that the individual Arla farmer will receive from the dairy cooperative will depend on his or her activities related to environmental sustainability.

'Historical Milestone'

“The Sustainability Incentive model is a historical milestone in Arla’s transition to more sustain-able dairy. We are introducing an advanced and ambitious sustainability incentive, which is a fundamental change to our milk price model," said Arla’s chairman, Jan Toft Nørgaard.

"Going forward, the milk price Arla farmers will receive for their milk will not only depend on fat, protein and quality, it will also depend on their activities on sustainability. The support from our members, even in a time of great uncertainty, is a testament to our commitment to be at the forefront of progressive dairy farming and set the standard for how to push our whole sector forward."

