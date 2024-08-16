52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Arla Foods To Launch Plant Based Lurpak In The UK, Denmark

By Dayeeta Das
Multinational cooperative Arla Foods has announced plans to launch a plant-based version  of Lurpak butter in the UK and Denmark.

The addition of a Lurpak Plant Based will help Arla Foods consolidate the position of its brands across key markets, it said in a statement.

The initiative also aligns with its mission to invest in new products as part of the cooperative's growth strategy.

As more shoppers buy into dairy and alternatives, Lurpak Plant Based aims to cater to changing consumer demands and new consumption habits.

Lurpak Plant Based is set to hit store shelves in the UK on 21 August and in Denmark from 26 August.

Offering Choice

Peter Giørtz-Carlsen, executive vice president and COO of Arla Foods, stated, “As a farmer-owned cooperative, dairy is and always will be, at the heart of Arla. But in order to strengthen the position of our brands and attract new consumers, we have to innovate.

“We believe there is room for both dairy and non-dairy in a healthy, sustainable diet and our innovation in plant based allows us to offer our shoppers that choice within our brand portfolio. The launch of Lurpak Plant Based gives us the opportunity to bring the quality and taste of Lurpak to consumers. This ultimately ensures we continue driving growth across our portfolio and creating value that goes back to our farmer owners.”

Lurpak Plant Based has the same functionality as Lurpak Spreadable and is suitable for spreading, cooking and baking, the company added.

In May, Arla Foods entered into a licensing agreement with Mondelēz International to produce, distribute and market chocolate milk under the Milka brand in Germany, Austria and Poland.

