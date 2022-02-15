Arla Foods UK's Amirahmadi Named Chair Of IGD Board Of Trustees

IGD has announced that Ash Amirahmadi, managing director of Arla Foods UK, is set to take over as chair of its Board of Trustees in March, succeeding Avidity's Jill Ross.

IGD's Board of Trustees comprises 13 senior directors from across the food and consumer goods industry.

Amirahmadi has been managing director of Arla Foods UK since 2018, and is also the current chair of the board at Dairy UK.

'Trusted And Respected'

Commenting on his appointment, he said, “I am proud to be given the opportunity to chair a trusted and respected organisation. The IGD plays such an important role in developing commercial insights and connecting organisations, all of which help shape the future of the food and consumer goods industry."

Thanking Jill Ross, whose four-year tenure as chair comes to an end in March, Susan Barratt, chief executive of IGD, thanked her for the "commitment, passion and expertise" she showed during her tenure.

"She is an enormous advocate of IGD, supporting our work and guiding us through a hugely challenging yet rewarding time for our industry. I have enjoyed working with her immensely and am delighted that she will remain a Trustee of IGD until the end of the year."

On Amirahmadi, she added that he brings a "wealth of knowledge and passion for the industry, which will be hugely valuable as we continue to unite and inspire the food and consumer goods industry and mobilise it as a force for good".

IGD is an organisation of two interconnected communities, Commercial Insight and Social Impact, which together work to drive change throughout the food and consumer goods industry.

