52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Associated British Foods Reports 'Significant' Improvement In Profitability

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Associated British Foods Reports 'Significant' Improvement In Profitability

Associated British Foods has reported it is seeing a 'significant' improvement in profitability in the second half of its financial year, according to a trading statement.

The Primark owner noted that the second half has seen the company deliver 'good topline growth' and 'excellent cash generation', although its Sugar business is performing below expectations.

Primark Performance

Revenue at Primark is expected to come in 4% higher in the second half of the year, Associated British Foods said, driven by a continued store expansion programme.

Like-for-like sales are expected to decrease, however, by around 0.5%, with like-for-like growth of 0.2% in the third quarter followed by a likely decline of around 0.9% in the fourth quarter.

In the UK, sales are expected to be 0.5% lower for the half, or a like-for-like sales decrease of 2.0%, with footfall impacted by 'challenging weather', the company said. In Europe, sales growth is expected to be around 5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grocery, Ingredients And Sugar

The group's Grocery business is expecting sales growth of around 3% in the second half, with its international brands delivering 'good growth' – Twinings has maintained 'strong sales momentum', while Ovaltine has delivered 'continued growth in Europe' as well as an improved performance in Thailand.

Elsewhere, its Ingredients business is expected to 'remain strong' in the second half, in line with previous expectations, however the performance of its Sugar business has been 'mixed', with a lower second-half profit expected.

The group cited 'sharper than expected' falls in UK and European sugar pricing, as a result of increased supply in the market.

"Notwithstanding this short‐term volatility in Sugar, we are optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the Group, which is well positioned for further strategic progress supported by continued reinvestment for the longer term," commented George Weston, chief executive.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Coke And Pepsi Boycott Over Gaza Lifts Local Sodas In MENA, South Asia
Coke And Pepsi Boycott Over Gaza Lifts Local Sodas In MENA, South Asia
2
A-Brands

Hain Celestial Offloads ParmCrisps Snack Brand
Hain Celestial Offloads ParmCrisps Snack Brand
3
A-Brands

Hilton Foods Delivers Strong H1 Performance, Boosted By Core Meat Category
Hilton Foods Delivers Strong H1 Performance, Boosted By Core Meat Category
4
A-Brands

Jif Peanut Butter Maker JM Smucker Cuts Annual Forecasts On Slowing Demand
Jif Peanut Butter Maker JM Smucker Cuts Annual Forecasts On Slowing Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com