AUSTRIA JUICE: A Global Leader In Quality Food And Beverage Ingredients

AUSTRIA JUICE is a global leader in producing high-quality food and beverage ingredients, particularly as the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of apple and berry juice concentrates.

A fully integrated value chain makes it possible for AUSTRIA JUICE to offer customers a comprehensive range of ingredient solutions.

Around 1,000 employees work at 13 international production sites, in the service of AUSTRIA JUICE’s more than 750 customers.

With a portfolio of beverage ingredients, flavours, fruit juice concentrates, fruit wines, and cider applications, the company is now active in more than 65 countries.

Decades of expertise in fruit processing and extensive know-how in the field of product development enable the company to realise tailor-made product concepts.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a rich history and a clear focus on innovation, AUSTRIA JUICE has established itself as an indispensable partner for high-quality juice concentrates, ingredients and flavours in the food-and-beverage industry.

Quality and customer proximity are central elements at AUSTRIA JUICE – above all, in order to be up to date with current market developments.

The company works closely with its customers to develop customised beverage and flavour concepts that are tailored to market trends and taste preferences.

It offers comprehensive support, from brainstorming for new beverage and flavour ideas to the finished, ready-to-fill product.

ADVERTISEMENT

The applications range from classical fruit juices to trendy functional drinks, beer mixes, and ciders.

The company’s product developers and flavourists will create future beverage and flavour concepts, according to its customers’ target groups.

This could be, for example, functional beverages, such as plant-based protein or energy drinks, which are gaining popularity among young consumers.

AUSTRIA JUICE also faces the current challenges of the industry when it comes to raw-material sourcing and production costs. It has developed reduced-sugar fruit juices, as well as reformulated juice drinks, with cost optimisation in focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company offers holistic ingredient solutions and tailor-made concepts for a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, as well as flavours for the bakery-and-sweets industry.

Visit AUSTRIA JUICE at SIAL 2024, in Hall 5c, G152, to taste a selection of functional drinks and discover its newest mocktail creation.

For more information, visit www.austriajuice.com.

This article was written in partnership with AUSTRIA JUICE.