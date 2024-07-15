Baker Arytza Appoints Michael Schai As New Chief Executive

Bakery group Arytza has announced the appointment of Michael Schai as its new chief executive, effective from 1 January next year.

In a statement, Aryzta said that Schai has a 'strong global track record in the food industry across Australia, Asia-Pacific and Europe'.

He is currently employed as the chief executive of Lindt & Sprüngli Australia, a position he has held since the start of 2019. Prior to that, he spent four years with Aryzta, firstly in the role of managing director of Aryzta Bakeries South Pacific, and then as the managing director of the group's Global Bun Bakeries business unit.

Other companies he has worked for over a more than 30 year career include Mars, Hiestand Schweiz and Credit Suisse.

'An Outstanding Candidate'

Commenting on Schai's appointment, Alejandro Legarda, chair of Aryzta's governance, nomination and sustainability committee, said, “The board’s thorough succession planning process has resulted in the appointment of an outstanding candidate in Michael Schai.

"He has all the attributes that the board sought during the lengthy recruitment process including strong leadership values, in depth knowledge of the food and bakery industry and commercial expertise in international markets. With these skills, the board is confident that Mr Schai will continue to drive performance for Aryzta.”

Urs Jordi

At Arytzta, Schai will take over from Urs Jordi, who will focus on his role as board member and chairman of the group after his 4-year tenure as interim CEO.

In his time at the helm of the company, Jordi "installed stable experienced management, returned the company to organic growth and significantly improved business performance," Legarda added. "On behalf of the board, I want to express my gratitude and appreciation for Mr. Jordi’s strong commitment, passion and dedication to the turnaround and success of the Aryzta'Group and also to all the Aryzta employees who were committed to the success of the company."

Legarda added that the board was "delighted" that Jordi will remain on as chairman of the bakery firm.