Barry Callebaut Sees Sales Volume Up In First Nine Months

Published on Jul 20 2021 7:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Chocolate / Sales / Barry Callebaut / profit

Chocolate and cocoa products maker Barry Callebaut has reported a 3.4% growth in sales volume in the first nine months of its financial year ended 31 May 2021.

The company’s chocolate business regained momentum in the third quarter (+21.2%), resulting in a growth of 5.6% over the first nine months.

This growth is well ahead of the underlying global chocolate confectionery market growth of 1.2%, the company added, citing data from Nielsen.

Barry Callebaut CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, said, “In the third quarter, we delivered accelerating volume growth against a weak comparison base.

“Thanks to this regained momentum and a strong chocolate performance, we are solidly back into positive territory for the first nine months of the fiscal year and surpassing pre-COVID-19 volume.”

Regional Performance

In the nine-month period, sales volume in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) increased by +2.9%, to 736,375 tonnes.

Sales revenue in the region amounted to CHF 2.3billion, up +5.9% in local currencies (+4.6% in CHF).

The Americas region registered a volume increase of +9.4%, to 452,280 tonnes, well ahead of the regional chocolate confectionery market (+2.4%).

The division saw an 11.1% growth in sales revenues (in local currencies) to CHF 1.3 billion.

Advertisement

The company’s Asia Pacific region reported ‘healthy growth’ with volumes up 9.0%, to 105,933 tonnes, significantly outpacing the regional chocolate confectionery market (–0.8%).

Sales revenue amounted to CHF 336.0 million, up +13.6% in local currencies (+8.2% in CHF).

Outlook

The company said it was confident to deliver on mid-term guidance. Saint-Affrique stated, “As markets are gradually reopening, we expect further normalisation of operations and growth to continue.

“A strong customer focus, a range of exciting innovations and a solid financial basis give us the confidence to deliver on our mid-term guidance.”

Recently, the company announced a long-term outsourcing agreement with Atlantic Stark – a Serbian manufacturer of chocolate, biscuits and candies.