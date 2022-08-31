Subscribe Login
A-Brands

BAT Names New Chief Sustainability Officer

British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced the appointment of Mike Nightingale as its first chief sustainability officer, effective 1 September 2022.

He will lead BAT’s sustainability and ESG agenda in the new role, the company noted.

Nightingale served as the group head of the tobacco giant’s investor relations for the past 10 years.

Before that, he held senior leadership positions in sustainability, regulation and marketing.

Commenting on his appointment, BAT chief executive Jack Bowles, said, “Mike will lead us into a new era of sustainability ‘thought leadership'.

“With his extensive experience of the business, most recently as group head of investor relations, he is uniquely suited to this challenge.”

Other Management Changes

BAT has re-designated the role of chief marketing officer as chief growth officer to emphasise the increasing strategic importance of ESG and sustainability for the group.

Chief marketing officer, Kingsley Wheaton, will transition to the new designation and Mike Nightingale will report to Wheaton in his new role.

Wheaton has led initiatives to place ESG in the forefront of the group’s strategy in addition to overseeing the marketing efforts aimed at driving value from combustibles, while also ensuring a step-change in new categories' performance.

Elsewhere, senior investor relations manager, Victoria Buxton, will step in as group head of investor relations, reporting to finance and transformation director, Tadeu Marroco, effective 1 September.

“Victoria has an excellent track record, both as a consumer sector equity analyst and, more recently, as a senior member of Mike’s team. Her promotion is a testament to her energy, commitment and drive,” Bowles added.

Article by Dayeeta Das.

