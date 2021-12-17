Beiersdorf Names Grita Loebsack As President Of Nivea

Beiersdorf AG has announced the appointment of Grita Loebsack to the company’s executive board as the president of Nivea, effective January 2022.

In the newly created role, Loebsack will be responsible for the global management of the brand.

Grita Loebsack joins from EssilorLuxottica, where she currently serves as chief marketing officer Essilor.

Commenting on her appointment, Reinhard Pöllath, chairman of Beiersdorf’s supervisory board, said, “With Grita Loebsack, Beiersdorf gains an experienced manager with broad international expertise in skincare and global brands.

“Leading the iconic NIVEA brand, she will be an excellent addition to the executive team in driving the implementation of the C.A.R.E.+ strategy.”

Vincent Warnery, chairman of Beiersdorf’s executive board, added, "I am very pleased that Loebsack will take over responsibility for our flagship brand Nivea, leading it into an even more successful future.

"I am convinced that she will develop NIVEA into an even more global, digital, and sustainable brand inspiring our consumers around the world."

Extensive Management Experience

Loebsack brings extensive management experience in skincare as well as global brand building through previous leadership roles at Essilor, Unilever, and L’Oréal.

She began her career in strategy consulting and joined L’Oréal in 1996, where she held different marketing and business roles for 16 years, including, among others, international marketing director of skincare L’Oréal Paris and global brand president of Vichy.

In 2012, she joined Unilever as executive vice-president of global skincare before joining Kering as CEO of fashion and leathergoods.

Loebsack graduated from the London School of Economics with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1991 and earned her MBA from INSEAD in 1995.

