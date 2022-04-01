Beiersdorf, WWF Germany Announce Strategic Partnership

Skincare company Beiersdorf and World Wide Fund for Nature Germany (WWF Germany) have announced a strategic partnership that will focus on climate protection, regenerative water environments and fully circular resources.

WWF Germany will advise Beiersdorf on the expansion of existing targets and the definition of additional ones, with the aim to strengthen the holistic approach to sustainability within the skincare company.

Targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout its entire value chain, sustainable use of water in its business operations and the supply chain, and using circular resources for its products and packaging.

Beiersdorf And WWF Partnership

WWF Germany has been advising Beiersdorf on its climate strategy since 2016 and is closely involved in the development of the company’s science-based climate targets around Scope 1-3 emissions.

WWF Germany and Beiersdorf have worked together on two projects dedicated to sustainable palm oil cultivation and local nature and species conservation in Malaysia and Indonesia.

"Companies play a crucial role in stopping the ongoing loss of biodiversity," said Dr Martin Bethke, managing director, markets and companies at WWF Germany.

"They have a direct impact on accelerating the transition to an economy that can function within the planetary boundaries. This includes driving transformation for a sustainable future in their operations and value chains, as well as in their market and regulatory environment. WWF is pleased to be doing this with Beiersdorf directly in the company and in the supply chain," Bethke added.