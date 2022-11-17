Bel Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Standing Ovation

French cheese maker Bel Group has announced a strategic partnership with alternative dairy ingredients maker, Standing Ovation.

The partnership will see the Babybel cheese maker incorporate casein milk protein produced with the help of Standing Ovation's technology, in its alternative cheese offerings.

The collaboration is part of Bel Group's efforts to invest in the developing proteins of the future, in addition to dairy products, fruit products, and plant-based offerings.

Caroline Sorlin, chief venture officer of Bel Group, said, "I am delighted with this exclusive partnership which perfectly illustrates how our group is committed to FoodTech for the future of food.

"It also demonstrates the confidence that innovative start-ups like Standing Ovation have in us to transform the food model. Combining the knowledge and skills of such a start-up and a group like ours guarantees that we will be able to offer products that will meet consumers' expectations tomorrow."

Precision Fermentation Process

Standing Ovation has developed a precision fermentation process that produces caseins of non-animal origin, identical to proteins naturally found in milk.

These caseins have the nutritional qualities, functionality, and taste of natural cheese.

The protein also paves the way for products with a lower environmental impact and greater accessibility, Bel Group noted.

Co-founders of Standing Ovation, Frédéric Pâques and Romain Chayot, added, "Our ambition today is to see the first products arrive on the market quickly, with a very wide distribution.

"We are proud to partner with Bel Group to accelerate the deployment of these alternative proteins, whose market is growing exponentially, and where we want to play a key role. We look forward to working with a Group with proven cheese expertise, iconic brands and a collaboration model that is ideal for start-ups."

