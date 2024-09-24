Bella Bulgaria Invests €6m For Further Expansion In The European Bake-Off Market

Having commenced operations in 1997, Bella Bulgaria has established itself as the biggest processed-food producer in Bulgaria and a leader in the frozen-pastry industry in South-East Europe.

The company operates nine plants, spread across Bulgaria and Greece, that produce over 350 tonnes of products daily, comprising pastry products, processed meat, and fats.

Bella Bulgaria’s portfolio comprises over 1,000 products, which are distributed in more than 50 countries across four continents, driven by best-in-class commercial might and competitive logistics capabilities, facilitated by its own fully automated frozen and chilled warehousing hub.

With the consumer at the core of its business development strategy, Bella Bulgaria’s mission is to offer superior-quality products at competitive prices.

Hence, it strictly sustains the highest quality standards across its entire operations, ensuring the best price-quality ratio.

Bella Bulgaria’s portfolio of products is produced in modern production facilities, where all types of systems for the control and monitoring of quality and safety have been introduced, such as HACCP, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, ISO 14001:2015, the TUV certificate, and IFS.

From the intake of the raw materials to the finished product, each critical point is monitored by the company.

Bella Bulgaria continuously focuses on innovation and sustainability, not only in terms of the categories, but also in terms of new portfolio and geographical expansion, thus improving the lives of more and more consumers across the globe.

As a result of its innovation efforts and passion for quality, the company has established itself as a trusted partner and preferred supplier of its brands, as well as private labels and bake-offs to some of the biggest retailers in Europe, including Schwarz Group (Kaufland and Lidl), REWE Group (Billa and Penny), Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord, Tesco, Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour and Metro Group, among others.

The company has become a proud manufacturer of 38 private labels, which reflect the supermarkets’ trust and confidence in Bella Bulgaria’s competence and capabilities.

A New Vision Requires New Investments

Considering the increase in demand for Balkan filo pastry products, also known as böreks in Central and Western Europe, Bella Bulgaria’s new ambition is to become the biggest supplier of these products in every European market.

To achieve this goal, the company has invested €6 million in its second pastry factory, fully dedicated to filo pastry production for bake-off.

The 3,000-square-metre, state-of-the-art production venue is equipped with four automatic production lines, with a capacity of over 1,000 tonnes.

The large manufacturing capability – combined with high quality, excellent taste, and an extensive variety of products and recipes – has already opened the doors of some of the biggest retailers’ bake-off corners.

The new plant is in addition to the existing 15,700-square-metre pastry production space with a capacity of 132 tonnes per day, comprising filo pastry pies, filo pastry sheets, and puff pastry products.

In this factory, Bella Bulgaria produces its own brands, PL, and bake-off products.

Apart from the realistically unlimited production capacity, a key competitive advantage is the R&D expertise and flexibility consistently developed and nurtured throughout the years.

Bella Bulgaria’s R&D team consists of skilled professionals with extensive international experience, who work tirelessly on tailoring existing products or creating new ones, complying with customers’ and consumers’ needs and market specifics.

To have a deeper understanding of their requirements, the R&D team is involved throughout the entire process, starting from the actual identification of unmet consumer needs and particular taste preferences to the very launch of the agreed assortment.

BELLA Brand – The Art Of Innovation

Regardless of its numerous pastry brands, the best known in European countries is BELLA, the first ever developed by the company, back in 1997.

Currently, the BELLA brand is synonymous with innovation in the minds of its consumers, as it developed and launched frozen pies ready for use in the Bulgarian market.

With this launch, the company introduced a new style of food preparation for every household, corresponding with its mission to provide more free time to its customers by giving them a variety of daily meal solutions, without compromising on quality, taste or nutrition.

The wide assortment of the BELLA brand includes filo pastry pies, filo pastry sheets, puff pastry products, margarine, and frozen vegetables.

For more information, visit www.bella.bg.

This article was written in partnership with Bella Bulgaria.