Ben & Jerry's Says Parent Unilever Made The Decision To Remove Its CEO

Ben & Jerry's has said that its parent company Unilever has decided to remove its chief executive officer, David Stever, due to the ice cream maker's stance on political and social issues, according to media reports.

The claim is part of a filing in Manhattan federal court which says that Unilever informed the ice cream maker on 3 March that it was removing Stever without consulting directors, Reuters reported.

The decision was based on his dedication to the brand's social mission and integrity, rather than concerns about his job performance.

Both Unilever and Ben & Jerry's have not released an official comment on the subject.

In July 2021, the ice cream company announced that it would stop selling its products in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it was inconsistent with its values to sell ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, adding that it recognises the concerns shared by its fans and trusted partners.

A year later, Unilever sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business in Israel to its local licensee for an undisclosed amount.

David Stever

In 2023, Ben & Jerry's appointed company veteran David Stever as its new chief executive officer.

In 1988, Stever commenced his career with the ice cream brand as a tour guide at its Waterbury factory in Vermont, US.

ADVERTISEMENT

He worked his way up to the company's marketing and management team and went on to become its chief marketing officer – a position he has held for the past 12 years.

When Ben & Jerry's became part of Unilever 20 years ago, he was already an established leader in its marketing team.