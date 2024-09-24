Bob Snail: Driving Growth In The Healthy-Snack Aisle

As plant-based, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free foods become more mainstream, consumers are increasingly drawn to healthier snacks.

The global health-and-wellness food market, projected to reach $1,816.44 billion by 2031, has significantly boosted Bob Snail’s popularity.

Over the last five years, Bob Snail has expanded beyond Europe, establishing a presence in the USA, Canada and Australia.

Just Fruit, Nothing Extra

Bob Snail, founded in 2016, is committed to promoting health and happiness through pure, natural snacks.

Made from only fruits and berries, without added sugar, preservatives, colorants, GMOs, or gluten, Bob Snail snacks cater to a wide audience.

The products are especially popular with health-conscious adults, athletes, and families with kids. They are certified by international standards, such as IFS and ISO, ensuring top quality at every step of production.

Wholesome And Fun

Bob Snail offers over 160 SKUs, including fruit rolls, fruit stripes, jellies, fruit snacks for babies older than 12 months, and its popular Eat and Play sets, which come with healthy snacks and collectible toys.

In 2024, Bob Snail launched an exciting collaboration with Universal Studios, unveiling Bob Snail Fun sets that include exclusive keychains inspired by characters from Despicable Me 4.

These snacks are perfect for any occasion — whether on the go, during school, or after workouts.

Loved by both adults and children, Bob Snail’s treats feature simple ingredient lists with only two ingredients, making them an ideal option for those looking for transparency and health benefits.

Global Expansion And Market Reach

In recent years, Bob Snail has achieved widespread visibility across Europe’s largest retail chains, including Lidl, Carrefour, Auchan, Metro and Aldi.

Their placement on store shelves highlights the growing demand for healthy, simple snacks. Bob Snail’s growth continues, selling over 5.6 million kilograms of products annually and maintaining a strong presence on platforms like iHerb and Amazon.

The company has projected a turnover of $42 million for 2024.

Bob Snail regularly participates in international trade shows, such as Expo West, SIAL Paris, ISM, Anuga, CIIE and IFE.

From 19 to 23 October 2024, the brand will exhibit again at SIAL Paris, offering visitors a fantastic opportunity to sample its fruit snacks.

Additionally, Bob Snail snacks have been featured on Czech Railways and in children’s meal boxes for Qatar Airways and Icelandair.

Perfect For All

Bob Snail snacks are free from the eight most common allergens, such as peanuts, dairy and gluten. They are perfect for school lunchboxes, post-workout snacks, and even on the go.

Consumers enjoy their natural sweetness without the need for added sugars or artificial ingredients, making Bob Snail a trusted brand for those seeking healthier alternatives.

Mission And Future

Bob Snail’s mission is to encourage healthier, happier lifestyles by offering delicious, all-natural snacks.

The company is committed to helping consumers make better choices without sacrificing flavour.

Looking ahead, Bob Snail aims to continue expanding its product range and build strong partnerships with retail leaders across the globe, making healthy snacking accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit www.bob-snail.com.

This article was written in partnership with Bob Snail.