Bonduelle Launches New Ready-To-Eat Lunch Bowls Aimed At Gen Z

Bonduelle, a leading name in plant-based products, has introduced its new range of ready-to-eat meals in the United States under the Lunch Bowls banner, marking a development in the company’s gradual transition from a traditional fresh produce provider to a modern consumer goods brand.

The new ready-to-eat meal SKUs are designed for college students, young professionals, and on-the-go consumers who demand more from their meals.

Chef-crafted with 100% plant-powered ingredients and containing over 10g of protein per serving, these bowls cater to consumers with active lifestyles, according to Bonduelle.

Packaged in brightly designed, microwave-safe containers, the product can be enjoyed either straight from the bag or heated for a warm meal within seconds.

According to Bobby Chacko, chief executive officer of Bonduelle Americas, the launch of the Lunch Bowls is a response to the busy lifestyles of today’s young consumers.

He noted that 77% of Gen Z live fast-paced lives and are seeking quick, high-quality meal options that do not compromise on taste.

Chacko added, “With no artificial preservatives, these bowls prove you don’t have to compromise on quality or taste, no matter how busy your schedule is.”

Four Variants

The product range, retailing at an SRP of $4.99 (€4.73), comprises four distinct varieties.

The Spanish Fusion variety combines smoky paprika with tender lentils and hearty bulgur, complemented by roasted vegetables and sweet cherry tomatoes.

The Southwest Fusion option features two types of quinoa, chickpeas and sweet roasted corn with a spicy kick of chili pepper.

The Mediterranean Fusion bowl is inspired by classic Mediterranean tastes, combining fresh herbs, garlic, nutty farro and tender black-eyed peas with grilled vegetables and briny green olives.

Lastly, the Indian Fusion variety combines warm aromatic spices with bulgur and lentils, completed with roasted vegetables and sweet cherry tomatoes to create a balanced meal.

Campus Campaign

The launch is supported by a campus campaign, with pop-up events scheduled at major Southern California universities such as UCLA, UC Irvine and USC.

This initiative aims to introduce the Lunch Bowls to students in settings ranging from sports events to campus gatherings, demonstrating how these meals can be integrated seamlessly into active lifestyles.

In addition, the product is part of Bonduelle’s broader strategy to reimagine plant-rich food, as the company transitions its Ready Pac products to the Bonduelle brand by July 2025.

