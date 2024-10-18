Brands Haunt, Taunt, And Tease At Hallowe'en - But It's All Good Fun

Rifling through press releases here in ESM HQ has in recent weeks, generated the odd giggle, the occasional eye roll, and a nod of approval when the word play is just right.

What am I talking about? Hallowe'en brand campaigns, of course.

Whether it's a range of new 'Trick or Treat' sweets, or a pumpkin bonanza, big brands everywhere have copywriters dusting down their seasonal book of quips and sharing the spirit (sorry) of Hallowe'en.

There's 'spooktacular' savings, usage of 'scarily' as an adjective where possible - such as, 'scarily good offers', and any voice overs for radio or TV campaigns appear to share a memo encouraging an emphasis on 'o's' as 'oooooooo's' - think mooooooooonster, with a haunting tone of voice to match.

Don't forget 'slashing' prices, 'bewitching' bargains, and 'unmasking' deals.

But there's a very good reason why retailers invest so much into this type of seasonal marketing, because it's big business. Like frighteningly big.

The US-based National Retail Federation's (NRF) latest annual survey conducted by Proper Insights & Analytics, finds early Halloween shopping is on the rise, with 47% of survey participants beginning their shopping before October.

Total Halloween spending is expected to reach $11.6 billion (€10.6 billion), after last year’s record-setting $12.2 billion (€11.24 billion).

And Europeans are as much on board the ghost train as their US peers, when it comes to Hallowe'en goodies.

According to Statistica, the UK's spend this witching season has a projected estimate of over £775 million (€931 million), a jump from 2022, but a slight drop compared to the high projection of 2023.

Crunch the numbers further to focus on food items, and we find that in the US, half of shoppers plan to spend $51 or more on sweets and candy, while 59% will spend that amount for food for Halloween, according to an Advantage Outlook Survey.

A-Brands have been making noises about their own successes in the lead up to the 31 October event.

Mars celebrated what it termed 'Halfoween' earlier this month — October’s halfway mark to Halloween, with 'spooktacular confectionery trends'.

The company reported it is producing the most candy ever at its Halloween Headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, this year.

But while retailers bank on consumers liberally spending on treats, there is still a cocoa shortage crisis, and price hike, bubbling in the background.

To combat this, many large confectionery manufacturers like Mondelez and Hersheys have been churning out cheaper options like jellies, liquorice, and gummies, to offset any chocolate shortages on supermarket shelves.

When you consider the fierce competition, enormous consumer appetite, and global popularity, you surely can't begrudge a little overkill when it comes to advertising.

And let's face it, there are some brilliant ones this year. Take a look, if you dare.