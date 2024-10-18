52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

British American Tobacco To Launch Synthetic Nicotine Pouches In The US

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
British American Tobacco To Launch Synthetic Nicotine Pouches In The US

British American Tobacco (BAT) will launch a version of its Velo nicotine pouches using synthetic nicotine in the United States, David Waterfield, president of the company's US subsidiary Reynolds American, has said.

Smoking alternatives like vapes from big tobacco companies, including BAT, usually contain naturally occurring nicotine derived from the tobacco plant, whereas synthetic nicotine is made in a lab from chemicals.

Waterfield said BAT's new Velo product, Velo Plus, due to launch in 2025 and offering more nicotine strengths, contained synthetic nicotine - one of the first clear examples of synthetic nicotine use by a big tobacco company.

"Nicotine derived from tobacco and synthetic nicotine, from a chemical point of view, they are the same," Waterfield told investors at a capital markets event.

He added that BAT would look at other opportunities in synthetic nicotine going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Synthetic Nicotine

Synthetic nicotine began being used more widely in the United States in recent years as a means to avoid a lengthy application process with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which manufacturers were required to undergo in order to market new nicotine products.

It has so far been used mostly by smaller manufacturers of vapes or nicotine pouches, which users insert under the lip to get a buzz.

Initially, the FDA only had authority over naturally occurring nicotine, so manufacturers of synthetic nicotine products did not have to follow the FDA's application process. The law was changed in April 2022.

Waterfield said that Velo Plus was a product it acquired. An FDA application for the product was submitted by its previous owner before a May 2022 deadline, meaning it can stay on the market while its application is pending, Waterfield said.

ADVERTISEMENT

FDA Authorisation

The FDA subsequently told Reuters that a pending application is not sufficient for a synthetic nicotine product to be sold in the US, and products on the market without FDA authorisation may be subject to enforcement.

BAT estimates that the size of US industry-wide vape revenues will grow from around £9 billion ($11.7 billion) today to up to £14 billion by 2030, Waterfield said.

It expects US nicotine pouch industry revenues to grow from £1.7 billion to up to £7 billion over the same period.

BAT sees current US combustible tobacco revenue declines of around 9% as "abnormal", Waterfield said, adding BAT expects US industry revenue growth to settle at around 1% for the rest of the decade.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Brands Haunt, Taunt, And Tease At Hallowe'en - But It's All Good Fun
Brands Haunt, Taunt, And Tease At Hallowe'en - But It's All Good Fun
2
A-Brands

P&G Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates On Weakening Demand In US, China
P&amp;G Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates On Weakening Demand In US, China
3
A-Brands

Board Reshuffle And Regional Revamp – What’s Happening At Nestlé?
Board Reshuffle And Regional Revamp &ndash; What&rsquo;s Happening At Nestl&eacute;?
4
A-Brands

Procter & Gamble Set To Report Tepid Revenue Growth
Procter &amp; Gamble Set To Report Tepid Revenue Growth

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com