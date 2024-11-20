Britvic Reports ‘Strong Growth’ In Full-Year 2024

British soft-drink maker Britvic has reported 9.5% growth in revenue, to £1.9 billion (€2.3 billion), in its full financial year to 30 September 2024.

The company added that this performance was driven by both price/mix and volume.

Adjusted EBIT for the period increased by 15.2%, year on year, to £250.9 million (€301.1 million), while on a reported basis, it increased by 12.6%.

Profit after tax increased by 1.8%, to £125.8 million (€150.98 million), Britvic added.

Simon Litherland, chief executive officer, commented, “We have delivered another excellent financial performance this year, with strong growth across our markets and portfolio of market-leading brands.

“We have also continued to ensure the business is fit for the future, adding more capacity, investing in our people, and significantly increasing investment in marketing and innovation.”

Other Highlights

The Robinsons- and Fruit Shoot-maker witnessed strong demand for its portfolio of brands – including Pepsi, Tango, Lipton, MiWadi and Ballygowan – during the financial year.

In Brazil, the company’s established and acquired brands saw high double-digit revenue growth.

The soft-drink giant also implemented measures to scale its new growth brands, including Plenish, Jimmy’s, Aqua Libra and London Essence, to consolidate its presence in fast-growing categories.

The company increased its advertising and promotional spending by 30.9%, to support long-term brand growth.

In July of this year, Carlsberg agreed to buy British soft-drink maker Britvic for £3.3 billion (€3.9 billion) and buy out UK pub group Marston’s from its joint venture with the Danish brewer.

Litherland added, “Subject to approval from the regulatory authorities, we anticipate that the acquisition by Carlsberg will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

“I am confident that the prospects for our brands and people are extremely positive, and I look forward to them going from strength to strength.”