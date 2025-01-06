California Targets Ultra-Processed Foods In New Health Initiative

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order aiming to crack down on ultra-processed foods including packaged snacks and sugary beverages, and further investigate the health effects of synthetic food dyes.

The order directs exploring the use of public funds from California's hospitals and Medi-Cal Managed Care program to improve local access to fresh, healthy food and advance public health.

Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee

The order cites a new 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee report indicating that 73% of U.S. adults aged 20 and older are overweight or obese, and 38% of children and youth aged 12 to 19 are prediabetic.

This order follows Newsom's previous healthy food initiatives, including soda and caffeine restrictions in schools and a proposed sugar limit on non-dairy milk, set to take effect in 2025.

School Lunches

It comes on the heels of Department of Health and Human Services' slated lead Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s call to ban certain food additives and remove ultra-processed foods from school lunches.

"The food we eat shouldn’t make us sick with disease or lead to lifelong consequences," Newsom said.

"We're going to work with the industry, consumers, and experts to crack down on ultra-processed foods and create a healthier future for every Californian."

The California Department of Public Health and The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment must provide recommendations by April 1, 2025.

Alcoholic Drinks

Elsewhere, the U.S. Surgeon General said on Friday that alcoholic drinks should carry a warning about cancer risks on their label, in a move that could signal a shift toward more aggressive tobacco-style regulation for the sector if adopted.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said alcohol consumption increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colon and liver cancer, but most U.S. consumers remain unaware of this.