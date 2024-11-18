Campbell’s Appoints Daniel L. Poland As Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer

The Campbell Soup Company has appointed Daniel L. Poland as executive vice-president and chief enterprise transformation officer, effective immediately.

Poland will report to president and chief executive officer Mark Clouse and continue as a member of Campbell’s operating committee.

In the newly created role, he will lead the company’s new Enterprise Transformation Office to accelerate business performance, elevate capabilities, and drive continuous improvement, the company noted.

Campbell’s Enterprise Transformation Office comprises a cross-functional team that will focus on driving digital transformation, integrated business planning, innovation process, food safety and quality, sustainability, and creating the supply chain network of the future.

Clouse commented, “Transformation is essential to stay nimble and to accelerate our growth in pursuit of setting the standard for performance in the food industry. Our Enterprise Transformation Office will elevate critical capabilities and improve our effectiveness to create competitive advantages for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m confident Dan will bring the speed, agility and focus that transformed our supply chain to this new role and help drive our next era of growth.”

Daniel L. Poland

Poland is an experienced professional who most recently served as executive vice-president and chief supply chain officer – a role that he took up in 2022.

He was responsible for procurement, food safety and quality, occupational health and safety, engineering, planning and logistics, as well as all manufacturing sites and the company’s network of contract manufacturers.

Poland has extensive experience in the food industry, having served in senior supply chain, operations, plant management, and research-and-development roles with large corporations and smaller high-growth companies, Campbell’s noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include leadership roles at KIND Snacks, Pinnacle Foods, WhiteWave Foods, and the H.J. Heinz Company.

Cassandra Green

Cassandra Green will replace Poland as head of supply chain and senior vice-president, reporting to Poland.

Green will oversee the company’s end-to-end supply chain operations, including manufacturing, procurement, customer logistics and planning, and operational excellence, as well as manufacturing and supply chain category leads.

Green most recently served as Campbell’s senior vice-president of manufacturing and supply chain category leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Campbell’s, Green served as the Asia-Pacific continuous improvement director for Diageo.

“Cass [Cassandra] has played a critical role in transforming Campbell’s supply chain,” stated Poland. “With a proven track record of leading supply chain organisations and driving business results, she is the right person to lead our continued progress.”