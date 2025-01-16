52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Candy-Maker Napoleon To Participate In ISM Cologne 2025

By Editorial
    • Napoleon is a bold, hard-boiled candy with big ambitions to conquer your taste buds.

    Crafted in the Netherlands with the finest ingredients, these candy balls are a testament to quality and craftsmanship.

    Made with only natural colourings and flavourings, Napoleon sweets are vegan, gluten-free and halal, ensuring that everyone can enjoy them.

    Whether you crave something sweet or sour, there’s a Napoleon candy that fits your craving.

    Available in different flavours – like lemon, apple, or a mix of fruit flavours – there is enough choice, but what truly sets Napoleon apart is the surprising powder hidden inside each candy, creating a unique and exciting taste experience.

    These delicious candies are individually wrapped, making them easy to share with friends or enjoy on your own, while you’re on the go.

    Eco-Friendly Packaging

    The iconic Napoleon candy is wrapped in eco-friendly wax paper, reducing plastic waste by over 60,000 kilograms annually – a fact of which the company is incredibly proud.

    It’s just one of the ways that the company works to make its products not only tasty, but also kind to the planet.

    With a colour for every flavour, Napoleon candies are not only a treat for your taste buds, but a feast for your eyes and a step toward a more sustainable future.

    Each piece delivers a long-lasting, delicious flavour experience.

    So, why not stop by and experience it for yourself? Meet the Napoleon team at ISM Cologne 2025, in Hall 10.2, Stand E016.

    For more information, visit napoleonsweets.com.

    This article was written in partnership with Napoleon.

