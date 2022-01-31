Carlsberg Marks Chinese New Year With Limited-Edition Packaging

Carlsberg has launched a limited edition packaging designed by renowned illustrator Victo Ngai to celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

Victo Ngai is a Forbes' 30 Under 30 (Art and Style) honoree, and a Society of Illustrators New York gold medalist.

Her artworks are characterised by vivid and detailed lines, contrasting colours, and detailed textures, often with familiar Chinese elements.

Chinese New Year Packaging

Andrew Khan, VP of marketing at Carlsberg China, commented, "We are thrilled to work with Victo to bring to life the limited-edition packaging to usher in the Year of the Tiger. This packaging represents our best wishes to our consumers for a smooth and better 2022."

The limited edition packaging is based on a Victo Ngai painting, following the theme of starting a smooth new year and the celebration of spring and new prosperity.

The palette is inspired by the shades of greens used by Carlsberg and Chinese New Year festivities.

Snap Pack

Late last year, the Danish brewer released a different set of packaging in a collaboration with Żabka.

The pair offered consumers an environmentally friendly packaging solution, called the Snap Pack.

Six-pack units of Carlsberg beer cans featured an innovative technology instead of foil connecting the cans.

Snap Pack connects cans together with glue points, reducing the use of foil by as much as 82% compared to a standard multipack, and thus reduce CO 2 emissions.

Only the necessary amount of foil remains, forming a handle, which allows customers to conveniently carry the multipack anywhere.

The handle of the six-pack unit features a user manual showing shoppers how to use the Snap Pack.

Snap Pack was recognised at the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2018 in the Best CSR / Sustainability Initiative category.

