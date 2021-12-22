CCEP Appoints New Chief Public Affairs, Communications And Sustainability Officer

CCEP has announced the appointment of Ana Callol as its chief public affairs, communications and sustainability (PACS) officer.

Currently, Callol serves as vice-president of PACS for CCEP’s Iberian Business Unit.

She joined the cola giant more than 20 years ago and is an experienced leader across marketing, sales, and PACS.

Ana Callol

Callol's consumer and customer orientation and sustainability leadership will help CCEP accelerate its sustainability plan, and engage with stakeholders and employees to create a more sustainable future for the business.

Ana succeeds Lauren Sayeski, who is moving to a new role at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta.

Sayeski is an experienced leader, and has established a strong PACS function while at CCEP.

She has also been instrumental in advancing CCEP’s action on sustainability, and most recently, in packaging and climate.

CCEP Sustainability Efforts

Callol's role as chief public affairs, communications, and sustainability officer will see her continue the sustainability efforts made by CCEP to date.

The company has implemented several measures, including a new beverage dispensing technology by Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS) in Spain.

Through this system, consumers can refill their drinks and pay for the quantity served directly through the tap.

Elsewhere, it aims to attain zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040.

By 2030, the company plans to reduce absolute GHG emissions across its entire value chain, beginning with the sourcing of raw materials for packaging materials.

The company will invest €250 million to execute this plan, which aims to tackle climate change and create a better future.

CCEP will also collaborate with Loop Industries to purchase 100% recycled PET (rPET) plastic in order to accelerate the use of recycled materials in product packaging.

