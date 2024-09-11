Cerealis Acquires Full Control of Europasta

Portuguese agri-food company Cerealis has completed the acquisition of Europasta, a leading Czech pasta manufacturer, for an undisclosed amount.

This strategic move strengthens Cerealis' position in the European market and aligns with its ongoing expansion plans.

Cerealis initially acquired a 33.33% stake in Europasta in 2010. Over the years, it gradually increased its ownership to 58.33%, eventually securing full control of the Czech company.

Founded in 2002, Europasta operates its brands Adriana, Zátkovy, Rosické, and Ideál. It has a state-of-the-art production facility with a capacity of over 100,000 tonnes per year. The company has an annual turnover of €70 million and its products are also available on shelves of several retailers in Central Europe.

Expand Operations

Cerealis plans to invest in modernising the facility and expanding its operations in Central Europe. This acquisition will allow Cerealis to better serve customers in multiple regions by optimising production and reducing carbon emissions. It also positions the company for future growth and potential acquisitions in Central Europe.

Based in Maia, Cerealis was acquired in August 2021 by investment companies Tangor Capital and Teak Capital. The company processes more than 400,000 tonnes of cereals annually in four production centers, producing pasta, flour, breakfast cereals, cereal bars, biscuits, and flours for culinary use.

Cerealis owns 11 commercial brands, including Nacional, Milaneza, Napolitana, and Adriana.

Ownership Structure

In 2021, Cerealis changed its ownership structure, with the running of the company transferring from the Amorim and Lage families to the Moreira da Silva and Silva Domingues families.

The move marked the first time the company changed its ownership structure since it was founded in 1919.