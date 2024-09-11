52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Cerealis Acquires Full Control of Europasta

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Cerealis Acquires Full Control of Europasta

Portuguese agri-food company Cerealis has completed the acquisition of Europasta, a leading Czech pasta manufacturer, for an undisclosed amount.

This strategic move strengthens Cerealis' position in the European market and aligns with its ongoing expansion plans.

Cerealis initially acquired a 33.33% stake in Europasta in 2010. Over the years, it gradually increased its ownership to 58.33%, eventually securing full control of the Czech company.

Founded in 2002, Europasta operates its brands Adriana, Zátkovy, Rosické, and Ideál. It has a state-of-the-art production facility with a capacity of over 100,000 tonnes per year. The company has an annual turnover of €70 million and its products are also available on shelves of several retailers in Central Europe.

Expand Operations

Cerealis plans to invest in modernising the facility and expanding its operations in Central Europe. This acquisition will allow Cerealis to better serve customers in multiple regions by optimising production and reducing carbon emissions. It also positions the company for future growth and potential acquisitions in Central Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based in Maia, Cerealis was acquired in August 2021 by investment companies Tangor Capital and Teak Capital. The company processes more than 400,000 tonnes of cereals annually in four production centers, producing pasta, flour, breakfast cereals, cereal bars, biscuits, and flours for culinary use.

Cerealis owns 11 commercial brands, including Nacional, Milaneza, Napolitana, and Adriana.

Ownership Structure

In 2021, Cerealis changed its ownership structure, with the running of the company transferring from the Amorim and Lage families to the Moreira da Silva and Silva Domingues families.

The move marked the first time the company changed its ownership structure since it was founded in 1919.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK & Ireland
Kellanova Launches Cheez-It In The UK &amp; Ireland
2
A-Brands

Starbucks New CEO Niccol To Improve Coffee Culture At US Stores
Starbucks New CEO Niccol To Improve Coffee Culture At US Stores
3
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Dropping 'Soup' In Name To Become 'The Campbell's Company'
Campbell Soup Dropping 'Soup' In Name To Become 'The Campbell's Company'
4
Premium logo

Premium

 A-Brands

Three Strategies F&B Brands Need To Attract Consumers
Three Strategies F&amp;B Brands Need To Attract Consumers
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com