Cherkizovo Sees Chicken, Turkey Sales Up In Q2

Published on Jul 13 2021 12:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Russia / poultry / Pork / quarterly report / Cherkizovo Group

Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group has reported a 13% year-on-year increase in chicken sales volumes to 190,500 tonnes in the second quarter of its financial year.

Average sales price increased 25% year-on-year to RUB 132.89 per kilogram.

The performance was driven by a recovery in the foodservice sector and increased demand from overseas clients.

JV Tambov Turkey saw sales volumes up 33%, to 12,800 tonnes, compared to the same period last year, with Pava-Pava branded products accounting for 10% of sales.

Average sales price increased by 5% year-on-year to RUB 190.04 per kilogram.

Pork Production

The company’s live pork production volumes declined by 20% year-on-year during the quarter to 61,000 tonnes.

Sales of pork carcass declined by 36% compared to the same period last year, with sales prices up 32%, while sales of pork cuts increased by 59% to 10,800 tonnes with average selling price up by 16%.

The company’s RTE meat processing unit saw sales volume up by 27% year-on-year to 34,100 tonnes, driven, among other factors, by the consolidation of recently acquired assets in the North-Western region.

The average sales price of the segment increased by 12% year on year, driven by increased sales of Cherkizovo Premium branded products.

The company reported a 10.4% year-on-year growth in revenue to RUB 33.3 billion (€370 million) in the first quarter of its financial year.

Monthly Performance

In June, Cherkizovo saw chicken sales volumes up by 27%, to 66,050 tonnes, compared to the same period last year.

The average price per kilogram increased 23% year-on-year to RUB 132.56.

Turkey sales volumes were up 48% to 4,800 tonnes, with the average price per kilogram down 2% to RUB 172.65.

Live pork production volumes declined by 26% to 19,490 tonnes during the month.

In the RTE Meat Processing division, sales volumes increased 32% to 12,400 tonnes, with the average price per kilogram up 19% year-on-year to RUB 217.92.

