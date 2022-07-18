Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Confectionery Firm Cloetta Sees Net Sales Up 14.5% In Q2

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Swedish confectionery and nuts company Cloetta has reported its sixth consecutive quarter of growth in branded packaged products and 'continued profitable growth' within pick & mix.

Net sales for the second quarter of the company's financial year increased by 14.5% to SEK 1,626 million (€1.42 billion) including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 2.6%.

The group also said that profitability improved in the quarter, while it also made progress on its sustainability targets.

Second-Quarter Performance

Cloetta reported an 8.2% increase in organic sales in the quarter in its branded packaged products division.

Sales of pick and mix saw an organic sales increase of 24.4% during the period.

Operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 162 million (€127 million).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -78m (€155m), driven by increased inventories and inflation. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.4x (2.9).

Cloetta Future Plans

Elsewhere, Cloetta announced a plan to invest in a new greenfield facility in the Netherlands to enable growth and accelerate margin expansion.

The group also extended the maturities of its current loan facilities with the existing banking group by one year to 2024-2026.

Cloetta’s climate targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Following the end of the quarter, the board resolved on the repurchase of the company’s own B-shares to enable the delivery of shares under the long-term share-based incentive programme.

Read More: Cloetta To Invest In New Sustainable Facility In The Netherlands

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

GSK Spins Off Haleon In Biggest European Listing For A Decade
2
A-Brands

Czech Food Company I Love Hummus Rebrands As Beavia
3
A-Brands

Ferrero To Build Strategic R&D Lab In Chicago's Marshall Field Building
4
A-Brands

GSK Spins Off Consumer Health Business Worth Up To $57bn
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com