A-Brands

Close To Half Of German Consumers Are Reducing Their Meat Consumption

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Close To Half Of German Consumers Are Reducing Their Meat Consumption

A study by YouGov, commissioned by ProVeg International, has found that 46% of consumers in Germany are actively reducing their meat consumption.

There was a notable increase in the purchase of plant-based products in Germany last year, the study found, with sales rising by 5% in 2024, driven by an increased presence of said products in discounters and drugstore outlets.

Demand for plant-based alternatives at the discounters has risen by 114% between 2020 and 2024, it noted.

In addition, as of 2024, some 22% of respondents now view plant-based dairy alternatives as viable alternatives to animal-based products, a 6% increase on the previous year.

'A Lot To Gain'

According to ProVeg, as demand as increased, retailers and manufacturers have invested more in the plant-based segment, developing strategies that align with this heightened demand.

"Manufacturers who turn to the plant-based market have a lot to gain – new customers, a higher reputation and convincing sales figures," commented Cornelia Contini, who heads the team responsible for the V-Label certification in Germany.

For manufacturers, she added, good data is essential when deciding to ramp up plant-based production, "The better the companies know the customer segment, the more courage they have to try a new approach."

Plant-Based Consumption

Since late 2024, the V-Label, managed in Germany by ProVeg, has been working with YouGov to analyse plant-based product consumption.

In addition, the V-Label team collaborates with manufacturers to assess product ingredients, identify alternatives to animal-derived components, and guide companies in adapting their offerings.

"The exchange of information between the V-Label and YouGov will further increase the range of plant-based products available in retail," Contini added. "I expect this to be a real benefit for consumers."

