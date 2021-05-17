ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Discontinue Energy Drink In North America

Published on May 17 2021 8:14 AM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Drinks / Brands / Coca-Cola Energy

Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Discontinue Energy Drink In North America

The Coca-Cola Company has announced plans to discontinue its energy drink, Coca-Cola Energy, in North America, a product it launched with fanfare last year as it sought to embrace new beverage categories.

"Our strategy is focused on scaling big bets across a streamlined portfolio," a company spokeswoman said. "As we scale our best innovations quickly and effectively like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, we need to be disciplined with those that don't get the traction required for further investment."

Coca-Cola Energy will remain on shelves in other parts of the world, it noted.

Coca-Cola plans to streamline operations and focus on its fast-moving beverages as consumers pick up more of its traditional sodas and flavoured sparkling waters as they come out of the pandemic.

Coca-Cola still holds a majority stake in Monster Beverage Corp, one of the top energy drink makers in the United States.

PepsiCo Puchase

Rival PepsiCo, in the meantime, has ramped up its presence in the category with the purchase of Rockstar Energy, launch of fruity flavors of Mountain Dew and a new version targeting morning consumers.

Last Thursday, PepsiCo unveiled an advertisement to promote its new drink Mtn Dew Rise Energy featuring NBA star LeBron James, a former Coca-Cola endorser for nearly two decades.

Coke Energy, made with guarana extracts and B-vitamins, was launched in the United States early last year in different flavors, packaged in a sleek case to attract its young clientele. It had a higher caffeine dose and cost more than a regular can of soda.

Chief executive James Quincey has earlier said the company is focused on actively transitioning brands to more "powerful" trademarks using a phased approach and is maximizing shelf space with new product launches to drive growth.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Coca-Cola Beats Revenue Estimates On Easing Pandemic Curbs

Coca-Cola Beats Revenue Estimates On Easing Pandemic Curbs
Coca-Cola Creates New Business Unit In Europe

Coca-Cola Creates New Business Unit In Europe
Coca-Cola Criticised For Lack Of Opposition To New Georgia Voting Laws

Coca-Cola Criticised For Lack Of Opposition To New Georgia Voting Laws
Coca-Cola's Paper Bottle Hints At A 'New World' Of Sustainable Packaging Opportunities

Coca-Cola's Paper Bottle Hints At A 'New World' Of Sustainable Packaging Opportunities
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Bel Group To Implement New Management System Mon, 17 May 2021

Bel Group To Implement New Management System
Danone Set To Name Saint-Affrique As CEO On Monday Evening: Reports Mon, 17 May 2021

Danone Set To Name Saint-Affrique As CEO On Monday Evening: Reports
Notes From Africa: QuickMart, KMPI, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Sasini, Flour Mills Of Nigeria Sun, 16 May 2021

Notes From Africa: QuickMart, KMPI, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Sasini, Flour Mills Of Nigeria
General Mills To Buy Tyson Foods' Pet Treats Business For $1.2bn Fri, 14 May 2021

General Mills To Buy Tyson Foods' Pet Treats Business For $1.2bn
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN