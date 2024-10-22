Coca-Cola Appoints Netflix Executive Bela Bajaria To Its Board Of Directors

The Coca‑Cola Company has appointed Bela Bajaria as a director of its board, with immediate effect.

With the latest appointment, Coca-Cola’s board of directors comprises 12 members, the company noted.

Bajaria serves as the chief content officer of Netflix, Inc., with responsibility for all television and film for the company, in all languages.

She manages a content budget of about $17 billion annually and reports to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. She is also a member of the company’s leadership team.

James Quincey, chair and CEO of the Coca‑Cola Company, said, “Bela brings a wealth of experience in global business, from building and leading teams to setting strategy.

“Her deep background in media also promises to provide our board and leadership with valuable perspective, as Coca‑Cola continues to evolve and strengthen its marketing model.”

An Experienced Professional

Bajaria is an experienced professional who joined Netflix in 2016.

She was instrumental in programming award-winning films and series, and she spearheaded Netflix’s expansion into live programming.

She was responsible for a long-term partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, ensuring that its flagship weekly programme, Raw, is available to Netflix members worldwide.

She has also secured the rights to NFL Christmas Day games for Netflix for the next three years.

Prior to her current role, Bajaria served as head of global TV for Netflix, leading English- and local-language scripted and unscripted series – such as Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Bridgerton, La Casa de Papel and Cobra Kai – around the world.

Before joining Netflix, she held senior roles at CBS Entertainment and NBCUniversal, including as senior vice-president of CBS.

At NBCUniversal, she was the president of Universal Television, where she helped revive the television studio that had been shuttered years before.

In 2022, Bajaria was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, and she has been on Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women list for the last five years.