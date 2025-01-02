Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Names New PACS Officer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has announced the appointment of Ana Callol as its new chief public affairs, communications and sustainability (PACS) officer.

Callol currently holds the role of vice president of PACS for CCEP’s Iberian Business Unit, having first started working with Coca-Cola 20 years ago.

In a statement, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners described her as an 'experienced leader across marketing, sales and PACS', adding that her 'consumer and customer orientation and sustainability leadership' will help the company accelerate its sustainability plan, This Is Forward.

Callol succeeds Lauren Sayeski in the role, with the latter moving to a new position at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta.

During her time with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Sayeski established a 'strong PACS function', the company noted, and was 'instrumental in advancing CCEP’s action on sustainability, most recently in packaging and climate'.

CDP Recognition

Elsewhere, CCEP recently announced its inclusion on the global environmental non-profit CDP’s ‘A List’ for climate action and water security for the sixth consecutive year.

Out of nearly 12,000 companies evaluated, CCEP is one of only 53 globally to achieve an 'A' rating in both categories.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition one year on from the announcement of our 2040 net zero ambition," commented Joe Franses, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' VP sustainability. "We are making strong progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with our 2030 science-based target, while continuing to further understand and address the climate and water-related risks we face."

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is considered a benchmark for corporate environmental transparency.