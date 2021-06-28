ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coca-Cola HBC Acquires Stake In Italian Coffee Firm

Published on Jun 28 2021 8:17 AM in A-Brands tagged: Coffee / Italy / Coca-Cola HBC / Caffè Vergnano

Coca-Cola HBC Acquires Stake In Italian Coffee Firm

Coca-Cola HBC has announced the acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffè Vergnano, which will see Coca-Cola become an exclusive distributor for the brand outside of Italy.

The financial details of the transaction have not been revealed, with the deal expected to be concluded in the second half of 2021.

Following the deal, Coca-Cola will now be represented on the board of directors of Caffè Vergnano and have customary minority decision-making and governance rights.

Caffe Vergnano History

Based in Santena, Italy, Caffè Vergnano has roots dating back to 1882, and its portfolio includes espresso in various blends, a number of different packages and formats, such as beans, roast and ground coffee, as well as single-portioned coffee pods.

In a statement, Coca-Cola HBC said that the transaction represents an 'important milestone' in the company's vision, adding that the business is 'highly complementary' to its existing Costa Coffee arm.

'Terrific Brand'

“We are grateful for the trust being placed in us by the Vergnano family and are excited by the opportunities ahead with this terrific brand," said Zoran Bogdanovic, chief executive, Coca-Cola HBC.

"With Caffè Vergnano, we are well positioned to build a total coffee portfolio that caters for a diverse range of consumer preferences. We are respectful of the company’s 140-year history and the dedication and passion of the four generations that created such a rich and renowned coffee brand, synonymous with the authentic Italian coffee experience. Our investment in Caffè Vergnano is aligned with The Coca-Cola Company as we have worked together on this opportunity.”

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Ivory Coast Says Chocolate Traders Failing To Pay LID

Ivory Coast Says Chocolate Traders Failing To Pay LID
Nespresso Invests €146.8m To Expand Swiss Production Hub

Nespresso Invests €146.8m To Expand Swiss Production Hub
Brazil Coffee Farmers Renegotiate Sales Contracts As Deficit Looms

Brazil Coffee Farmers Renegotiate Sales Contracts As Deficit Looms
S Group's Own-Brand Tea, Coffee, Cocoa Acquire Sustainability Certification

S Group's Own-Brand Tea, Coffee, Cocoa Acquire Sustainability Certification
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Orkla Acquires Netherlands’ New York Pizza Mon, 28 Jun 2021

Orkla Acquires Netherlands’ New York Pizza
Yakult Targets 550bn Yen In Sales As Part Of 2030 'Global Vision' Mon, 28 Jun 2021

Yakult Targets 550bn Yen In Sales As Part Of 2030 'Global Vision'
Tate & Lyle Partners With Agrana Fruit For Brazil Expansion Mon, 28 Jun 2021

Tate & Lyle Partners With Agrana Fruit For Brazil Expansion
A.G. Barr Announces Changes To Its Board Fri, 25 Jun 2021

A.G. Barr Announces Changes To Its Board
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN