ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coca-Cola HBC Sees Lower Margins After First-Half Profit Surges

Published on Aug 12 2021 8:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Drinks / Coca-Cola HBC / Bottling / Coke

Coca-Cola HBC Sees Lower Margins After First-Half Profit Surges

Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG has said that it expects lower margins in the second half due to higher costs and inflation, while reporting a jump in first-half profit as people returned to restaurants and cinemas after lockdowns.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, said comparable operating profit rose 67.8% to €350.3 million for the six months ended July 2.

In terms of its core focus areas, it said that sparkling volumes were up 16.2% in the period, with Adult sparkling up 37.0% and Low/no sugar up 40.3%. Energy drinks volumes were up 66.1%, driven by the performance of its Monster, Burn and Predator brands.

Strategic Focus

"We are seeing excellent performance from our areas of strategic focus – in particular Low- and no-sugar sparkling, Adult sparkling and Energy," Zoran Bogdanovic, chief executive said. "We have strengthened our Coffee strategy with Caffè Vergnano, which will add a premium offering alongside the broad appeal of Costa Coffee."

Bogdanovic added that the business has also "made progress" on its World Without Waste agenda, with the launch of 100% recycled PET packaged beverages.

Coca-Cola HBC, which had managed to save about €120 million in operational spending in 2020 due to the pandemic, said it expects €100 million in costs to return in the second half. It recently announced plans to optimise its supply chain, alongside Blue Yonder.

Input Costs

Advertisement

Higher input costs-led inflation and a Polish sugar tax, which hurt company earnings in the region, are expected to have a negative impact on the bottler's margins, it said.

"We are encouraged by the strength of the performance," Bogdanovic added, "and while conscious of the risks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our markets, we continue to expect a strong recovery in FX-neutral revenues and now believe that we can achieve a 20-30bps EBIT margin expansion this year.”

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Nestlé Named World's 'Most Valuable' Food Brand, Coca-Cola Tops Drinks List

Nestlé Named World's 'Most Valuable' Food Brand, Coca-Cola Tops Drinks List
Coca-Cola Saw 'No Direct Impact' On Sales From Ronaldo Snub During Euro 2020

Coca-Cola Saw 'No Direct Impact' On Sales From Ronaldo Snub During Euro 2020
Coca-Cola Elects Corporate Officer, Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Elects Corporate Officer, Announces Dividend
Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group CEOs Named As Consumer Goods Forum Co-Chairs

Coca-Cola, Alibaba Group CEOs Named As Consumer Goods Forum Co-Chairs
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Glanbia Posts Strong Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021 Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Glanbia Posts Strong Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021
Milk Alternatives Market Soaring, Spurring Further Innovation: Euromonitor Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Milk Alternatives Market Soaring, Spurring Further Innovation: Euromonitor
Henkel Sees Sales Up In Q2, But Remains Cautious About Rising Costs Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Henkel Sees Sales Up In Q2, But Remains Cautious About Rising Costs
Global Dog Food & Snacks Market To Surge In Coming Years, Driven By Pandemic Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Global Dog Food & Snacks Market To Surge In Coming Years, Driven By Pandemic
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN