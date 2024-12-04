52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Coca-Cola Launches Initiative To Bolster Retailers In India

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Coca-Cola India has announced a new support programme for small to medium sized retailers, the Super Power Retailer Program, with which the soft drink giant is seeking to 'empower retailers amidst a rapidly evolving retail landscape'.

Launched alongside the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Super Power Retailer Program will provide guidance to store owners in areas such as product display, customer engagement, and sales strategies, in turn enriching the customer experience and driving additional sales.

Local stores – or 'kiranas' as they are known in India – will be equipped with new coolers integrated with inventory management features, which enable retailers to manage stock more effectively and increase product availability.

Scalable Platform

"Our approach to cooler technology is about creating a long term, scalable platform for retail growth," commented Sundeep Bajoria, vice president of India operations at Coca–Cola India.

"From tech-driven cooler models to advanced retail programs, with every step, Coca-Cola India is constantly innovating to create a resilient ecosystem. We're committed to the future of retail by ensuring kiranas remain integral, profitable players in a new era of commerce."

Coke Buddy

Allied to this, Coca-Cola is also rolling out the 'Coke Buddy' initiative, which leverages AI-driven insights to support retailers around the clock, and provide a 'more personalised and seamless shopping experience', the soft drinks firm said.

According to data from ICRIER, the non-alcoholic beverage sector contributes significantly to the Indian economy, supporting more than 4.5 million retailer livelihoods across the country, in terms of adding value and creating jobs.

'It is essential to leverage the nation's strengths, adopt best practices, and drive innovation across the industry,' Coca-Cola India added. 'With its commitment to innovation and focus on strengthening the retail value chain, Coca-Cola India aligns with the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat, paving the way for shared progress.'

