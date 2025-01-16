Coca-Cola Produces Bespoke Diet Coke To Mark Trump Inauguration

Coca-Cola has produced a limited quantity of customised 8-oz. glass Diet Coke bottles, to mark the inauguration of US president Donald Trump.

The bottles, which will not be available for sale, will be distributed to the White House, as well as inauguration events. Earlier this week, James Quincey, Coca-Cola president and CEO, met with Trump to present him with a customised bottle of Diet Coke.

The production of the customised bottles continues a tradition that has run since 2005, when George W. Bush took office, with Coca-Cola commemorating each US presidential inauguration (pictured) with a limited-edition Coca‑Cola bottle.

'Recognising The Milestone'

“We’re honoured to continue the tradition of recognising the milestone of each new presidency," commented Jim McGreevy, vice president, public policy and government relations, Coca‑Cola North America Operating Unit.

"These commemorative bottles are a way for us to acknowledge the significance of this moment in our nation's history every four years, and our growing collection of inauguration bottles helps tell the story of this incredible country."

In a statement, Coca-Cola added that its public policy and government relations team engages with congressional leaders and key constituents to develop 'programme that support shared priorities and advocates for the Coca‑Cola system’s economic and social impact on local communities across the United States'.

The Coca-Cola Foundation

On the occasion of former president Jimmy Carter's death at the end of 2024, Coca-Cola said that its Coca‑Cola Foundation will contribute $250,000 to The Carter Center and $250,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

“President Carter was a tireless advocate for education, health, peace and justice for all,” Quincey commented. “His principles and legacy of values-driven leadership will continue to inspire here in Georgia and around the country and world.”