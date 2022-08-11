Coca-Cola To Launch Coca-Cola Dreamworld Drink

Coca-Cola will launch its fourth and final Coca-Cola Creations product of this year, Coca-Cola Dreamworld, in the US and Canada on 15 August, according to a statement published on Coca-ColaCompany.com.

The cola giant rolled out the Coca-Cola Creations platform in February with Coca-Cola Starlight offering fans a taste of outer space. It was followed by the gaming and metaverse-inspired Coca-Cola Byte and a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated music artist Marshmello on a limited-edition flavour.

'Exploring What A Dream Tastes Like'

Alessandra Cascino, creative and shopper programme director of Coca-Cola North America, stated, "Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z's passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like. Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers…which we welcome."

Cascino added, "What makes Coca-Cola Creations so special is the simplicity of its 'first Coca-Cola to...' promise. Every drop delivers an unexpected, never-before-seen product and experience in an only-Coke-can-do way by tapping into core Gen Z passions and cultural trends."

Availability

Coca-Cola Dreamworld and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Dreamworld will be available in 20oz. bottles and multipacks of 7.5oz. mini cans in the US, and in 500ml bottles and multipacks of 300ml bottles in Canada.

Senior creative strategy manager, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit, Chase Abraham commented, "Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space. Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind."

Abraham added, "We're meeting Gen Z where they are with relevant content and collaborations that matter to them."

Read More: Coca-Cola Lifts Annual Revenue Forecast On Sustained Soda Demand

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Article by Dave Simpson. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.