A-Brands

Coca-Cola's Brand Value Rose By 5% Last Year

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Coca-Cola saw its brand value rise by 5% last year, to $35 billion (€31.5 billion), according to Brand Finance, with the soft drink retaining its position as the world's most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand.

Coca-Cola is also the strongest brand in the non-alcoholic drinks category, holding a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 90.4 points, and a brand rating of AAA+, according to Brand Finance.

Factors driving its strength include strategic collaborations – such as a canned-cocktail tie-up with Jack Daniel's – innovative product launches and memorable marketing campaigns, including its 2023 Christmas advert, The World Needs More Santas.

“The non-alcoholic beverage industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a confluence of factors including health consciousness, changing consumer preferences, and a desire for innovative and exciting taste experiences," commented Savio D'Souza, valuation director at Brand Finance.

As previously reported, Nestlé is the world's most valuable food brand, with a brand value of $20.8 billion (€18.72 billion), according to Brand Finance data.

Best Of The Rest

Coca-Cola's brand value is nearly double that of second-placed Pepsi, which has a brand value of $20.2 billion (€18.18 billion).

In third place, Red Bull retains its position with a brand value of $8.4 billion (€7.56 billion), showing the enduring appeal of its energy drinks. Nongfu Spring, a Chinese brand, rises one spot to fourth place with a value of $8.3 billion (€7.47 billion), Monster, another energy drink brand, rounds out the top five at $7.4 billion (€6.66 billion).

Gatorade takes the sixth spot with a value of $5.4 billion (€4.86 billion). Dr Pepper and Sprite, both with a value of $4.8 billion (€4.32 billion) and $4.5 billion (€4.05 billion) respectively, occupy the seventh and eighth positions.

In ninth place, Nescafé is valued at $4.5 billion (€4.05 billion), while Nespresso, its sister brand, closes the top ten list with a brand value of $2.6 billion (€2.34 billion).

"As consumers continue to seek out functional beverages, sustainable practices, and unique flavour profiles, the sector is poised for an exciting era of expansion," D'Souza added.

