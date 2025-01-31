52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Colgate-Palmolive Sees Weaker Annual Sales As Demand Slows Down

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Colgate-Palmolive Sees Weaker Annual Sales As Demand Slows Down

Toothpaste maker Colgate-Palmolive expects annual sales below Wall Street expectations after missing quarterly sales estimates, hurt by weak demand in North America and Latin America for its household products.

The company has seen its organic sales growth slow this year due to repeated price hikes which deterred consumer spending on its daily essential products such as toothpaste as well as pet nutrition.

Consumers have been switching to cheaper private-label brands to limit expenses amid lingering inflationary concerns.

Colgate-Palmolive has had to ramp up product innovation and investments in advertising and marketing to contend with heightened competition.

The company has also been battling lower sales in Latin America, which includes regions such as Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, hurt by an uncertain economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peers Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark, on the other hand, saw a rise in sales driven by recovery in demand.

Key Quote

"Our (sales) guidance includes the impact of the planned exit from private label pet nutrition over the course of 2025," said Colgate-Palmolive CEO Noel Wallace.

On potential tariffs under President Donald Trump, the company said it will work to assess and mitigate any impact where possible.

Shares of the New York-based company, which rose about 14% in 2024, fell about 2% in premarket trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

By The Numbers

The company projects annual sales growth to be flat, compared with analysts' estimates of a 1.3% rise as per data compiled by LSEG.

The company posted net sales of $4.94 billion (€4.8 billion) for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.97 billion.

Its overall prices rose 1.8%, while volume was up 2.5% in the quarter ended 31 December.

The company's net sales in Latin America, a major revenue contributing region, fell 7.2% and dropped 1% in North America.

On an adjusted basis, its profit of 91 cents per share beat estimates of 89 cents.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Mars Appoints Alastair Child As Sustainability Chief
Mars Appoints Alastair Child As Sustainability Chief
2
A-Brands

Altria Sees Weak Annual Profit As Vape Competition Heats Up
Altria Sees Weak Annual Profit As Vape Competition Heats Up
3
A-Brands

Molson Coors To Acquire Stake In Fever-Tree, Gains US Distribution Rights
Molson Coors To Acquire Stake In Fever-Tree, Gains US Distribution Rights
4
A-Brands

7 Most Popular Confectionery Brands In Germany
7 Most Popular Confectionery Brands In Germany
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com