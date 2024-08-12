52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Acquires Maker Of Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Conagra Brands Acquires Maker Of Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks

Conagra Brands has announced the acquisition of Sweetwood Smoke & Co., the maker of Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks, for an undisclosed sum.

The company has also confirmed that its guidance for the full year 2025, issued on 11 July, will not be affected by this transaction.

"The acquisition of Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks is another step in reshaping our portfolio for faster growth," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands.

"Adding a premium brand such as Fatty to our growing, better-for-you snack portfolio is consistent with our strategic focus on the snacking and frozen categories," he added.

Healthy Snacks

Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks is a range of protein-packed, on-the-go snacks in the 'better-for-you' category, made of quality pork and beef smoked with real hickory wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Wood, founder and chief executive officer of Sweetwood Smoke & Co., stated, "As a lifelong athlete and adventure enthusiast, I have always valued convenient, high-protein snacks, made with quality ingredients, which is why we created Fatty."

"I'm looking forward to working with Conagra to make Fatty products available to more people with big appetites for meat sticks."

In July of this year, the company forecast annual revenue and profit below estimates after missing quarterly revenue expectations, as high living costs prompted cash-strapped shoppers to turn to cheaper alternatives for their at-home meals.

Conagra's total volumes decreased 1.8% in the fourth quarter after falling 7.7% last year.

It reported net sales of $2.91 billion (€2.68 billion) for the quarter ending 26 May, below analysts' average estimates of $2.93 billion (€2.70 billion), according to LSEG data.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Baker Aryzta Achieves Most Mid-Term Targets Ahead Of Schedule
Baker Aryzta Achieves Most Mid-Term Targets Ahead Of Schedule
2
A-Brands

JDE Peet's Interim CEO Luc Vandevelde Steps Down
JDE Peet's Interim CEO Luc Vandevelde Steps Down
3
A-Brands

Nomad Foods Delivers A 'Strong' Second Quarter, Upholds Full-Year Guidance
Nomad Foods Delivers A 'Strong' Second Quarter, Upholds Full-Year Guidance
4
A-Brands

Coffee Trader NKG Expands Into China To Tap Surging Demand
Coffee Trader NKG Expands Into China To Tap Surging Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com