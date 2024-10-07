Confectionery Firm Natra To Acquire Belgian Chocolate Maker Gudrun

Spanish confectionery firm Natra is to acquire Belgian chocolate maker Gudrun from its current owner Down2Earth Capital for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will help the two businesses create a chocolate production platform with a focus on quality, innovation and sustainability.

Closing of the deal is subject to conditions and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Armando Santacesaria, CEO of Natra, stated, “Gudrun is a fantastic business and this highly complementary strategic combination will significantly enhance Natra’s premium Belgian chocolate offering, while also allowing Gudrun to capitalise on Natra’s global reach and deep customer relationships.”

Gudrun

Established in 1942, Gudrun has its headquarters in Lier, Belgium.

The company develops and manufactures chocolates for a range of international retailers across multiple markets.

Gudrun offers a wide range of on-trend products, concepts and packaging to its customers, supported by its in-house R&D capabilities.

It operates a manufacturing and storage facility in Lier, Belgium, in addition to a significant packaging and distribution facility in Poland.

Sofie de Lathouwer, CEO of Gudrun, stated, “Natra shares our strong focus on premium quality, innovation and sustainability.

“We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with our new colleagues to expand our presence and positioning as a highly valued partner, developer and manufacturer of Belgian chocolates.”

Natra

A portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP, Natra manufactures chocolate bars, pralines, tablets and spreads, which are sold in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Its ingredients division also supplies a wide range of cocoa-based ingredients to the international food industry.

The company employs over 1,000 people across six production plants in Spain, Belgium, France and Canada.