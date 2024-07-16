Danone Appoints Carla Hilhorst As Senior Vice President Of Research And Innovation Strategy

Danone has announced the appointment of Carla Hilhorst as senior vice president of the research and innovation (R&I) categories and zones.

In the newly created role, she will be responsible for executing Danone’s R&I strategy, focusing on consumer and patient needs, advancing medical and nutritional science, enhancing product development and sustainable growth.

She will be based at Danone’s Global Research and Innovation Centre in Utrecht, the Netherlands, the company noted.

Hilhorst will report to the chief research, innovation and food quality safety officer, Isabelle Esser.

'Rich International Experience'

Commenting on the appointment, Esser, stated, "Her rich international experience in research and development in the food sector will be an asset in deploying our ambitions to remain at the forefront of our market, as we enter the next chapter of our Renew strategy."

Hilhorst will join Danone from Unilever, where she most recently served as chief research and development officer of the Nutrition Business Group, responsible for building and spearheading global R&I programmes.

She is an accomplished professional with more than 30 years of experience in research and innovation in food science.

Hilhorst stated, "This is a real opportunity to explore promising new avenues, in terms of categories and geographies, to meet the needs of consumers and patients.

"Danone is a unique company with a pioneering spirit, and I am thrilled to be joining as it works to transform its sector."

Elsewhere, the company said it expects both a short and longer-term sales boost from the Olympic Games, having made changes to its products, invested in branding, and positioned itself in physical kiosks across Paris.