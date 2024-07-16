52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Danone Appoints Carla Hilhorst As Senior Vice President Of Research And Innovation Strategy

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Danone Appoints Carla Hilhorst As Senior Vice President Of Research And Innovation Strategy

Danone has announced the appointment of Carla Hilhorst as senior vice president of the research and innovation (R&I) categories and zones.

In the newly created role, she will be responsible for executing Danone’s R&I strategy, focusing on consumer and patient needs, advancing medical and nutritional science, enhancing product development and sustainable growth.

She will be based at Danone’s Global Research and Innovation Centre in Utrecht, the Netherlands, the company noted.

Hilhorst will report to the chief research, innovation and food quality safety officer, Isabelle Esser.

'Rich International Experience'

Commenting on the appointment, Esser, stated, "Her rich international experience in research and development in the food sector will be an asset in deploying our ambitions to remain at the forefront of our market, as we enter the next chapter of our Renew strategy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilhorst will join Danone from Unilever, where she most recently served as chief research and development officer of the Nutrition Business Group, responsible for building and spearheading global R&I programmes.

She is an accomplished professional with more than 30 years of experience in research and innovation in food science.

Hilhorst stated, "This is a real opportunity to explore promising new avenues, in terms of categories and geographies, to meet the needs of consumers and patients.

"Danone is a unique company with a pioneering spirit, and I am thrilled to be joining as it works to transform its sector."

Elsewhere, the company said it expects both a short and longer-term sales boost from the Olympic Games, having made changes to its products, invested in branding, and positioned itself in physical kiosks across Paris.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Health Advocates Target Philip Morris' US Launch Of Heated Tobacco
Health Advocates Target Philip Morris' US Launch Of Heated Tobacco
2
A-Brands

Danone Expects Olympics Sales Boost After Revamping Brands Ahead Of Games
Danone Expects Olympics Sales Boost After Revamping Brands Ahead Of Games
3
A-Brands

Orkla Reports Double-Digit Growth In Operating Profit In Q2
Orkla Reports Double-Digit Growth In Operating Profit In Q2
4
A-Brands

Baker Arytza Appoints Michael Schai As New Chief Executive
Baker Arytza Appoints Michael Schai As New Chief Executive
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com