Danone UK & Ireland To Cease Production Of HFSS Products For Children

Food company Danone UK & Ireland has pledged not to produce products high in sugar, salt or fat (HFSS) for children as part of its new health commitments.

It will adhere to protocols defined by the UK Government’s current policy and legislation relating to HFSS.

The company added that 90% of its portfolio by sales volume would come under the 'healthy' category, or score at least 3.5 stars out of 5 in the Health Star Rating index.

The international index assesses the overall nutritional profile of packaged food and provides a way to compare food items.

These commitments are the new minimum threshold Danone UK & Ireland’s consumer brands, including Alpro, Activia, Light & Free, Actimel, Oykos, Volvic and Evian, will be held to, the company noted.

Health Conscious Consumers

James Mayer, president of Danone UK & Ireland said, "Health is at the heart of everything we do, and I am proud to announce that 90% of our products are now not high in sugar, salt, or fat. We know families want the healthy choice to be the easy choice and we are committed to supporting them.

"Consumers are more health conscious today than they ever have been. As an industry, we must continue to help consumers to make healthy choices by offering products that are both tasty and nutritious. That is why, as a purpose-led company, we commit to maintain a strongly health-focused portfolio."

Research commissioned by Danone UK & Ireland unveiled that 94% of UK consumers try to eat healthily and pay attention to their food.

Almost half of UK shoppers are most conscious of sugar and fat content of a product (50% and 49%, respectively) when making purchasing decisions.

Nutritional Labelling

Danone UK & Ireland plans to implement front of pack nutritional labelling that aligns with the future UK and Ireland legislation.

It added that it would publish nutritional benchmarks for its product portfolio, using the HSR system and UK Government HFSS guidelines as benchmarks - alongside product nutritional information - on its website.

Danone hopes its actions will encourage other companies in the food and drinks sector to further raise health standards in the UK and Ireland.

The company is already working with several partners, including retailers and NGOs, to promote the importance of healthy and sustainable diets.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.